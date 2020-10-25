Social media reacts to Hawaii’s season-opening win at Fresno State

After months of speculation and cancellations, the University of Hawaii football team took the field at Fresno State for its season opener on Saturday, beating the Bulldogs 34-19.
Saturday was also the UH head coaching debut for Todd Graham, and he became the first coach in program history since Bob Wagner in 1987 to win his first game at the helm for the ‘Bows. It was also the first win for the Rainbow Warriors over the Bulldogs since 2016.
Hawaii’s win caught the eyes of many on social media on Saturday, both locally and nationally. Here are some of the social media reactions: