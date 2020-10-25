Social media reacts to Hawaii’s season-opening win at Fresno State

After months of speculation and cancellations, the University of Hawaii football team took the field at Fresno State for its season opener on Saturday, beating the Bulldogs 34-19.

Saturday was also the UH head coaching debut for Todd Graham, and he became the first coach in program history since Bob Wagner in 1987 to win his first game at the helm for the ‘Bows. It was also the first win for the Rainbow Warriors over the Bulldogs since 2016.

Hawaii’s win caught the eyes of many on social media on Saturday, both locally and nationally. Here are some of the social media reactions:

11 minutes into the game and we’ve lived 20 lives pic.twitter.com/ud5PBZIHrG — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 25, 2020

Head Coach Todd Graham and the Hawaii Warriors with big opening road win vs Fresno State. Coach Graham gathers players from both teams for prayer. Let your light shine Congratulations my man! https://t.co/ELYz3QZrDG — Jack Graham (@jackngraham) October 25, 2020

FINAL: Hawai'i 34, Fresno State 19



The Rainbow Warriors (1-0) get a win in head coach Todd Graham's debut. Congrats to Visalia's Gene Pryor on the victory. Pryor is the team's starting right tackle. — Vongni Yang (@Vongni) October 25, 2020

Let’s goooo!!! Congrats to the new staff over at @HawaiiFootball for notching that first W with the Bows!



Keep em coming! 🤙🏾 https://t.co/V06rUD6IT4 — Ammon Barker (@ammonbarker) October 25, 2020

Great win UH 34-19! Congratulations to the team, Coach Graham and all the coaches and staff! UH Fight Song in honor of the win! Go Bows! 🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/i2yS8WwrYg — Gwen Nakamura (@gwen_nakamura) October 25, 2020