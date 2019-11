Hawaii’s historic 14-11 win over San Diego State puts the Rainbow Warriors in the Mountain West championship game for the first time in school history. UH joined the conference as football-only members in 2012 and the conference split into divisions in 2013.

Here’s a summary of some local and national reactions on social media during and after tonight’s win over the Aztecs:

A rainbow over Aloha Stadium about an hour before kickoff. A good omen for #HawaiiFB? pic.twitter.com/GCSmtf5oKC — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) November 24, 2019

Hawaii claims West division with 14-11 thriller over San Diego State @c_shimabuku https://t.co/uHyWpnCcwu — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) November 24, 2019

2 exciting last second finishes! Nevada wins it 35-28 over Fresno State on a TD in the final seconds of the game. San Diego State misses a game tying FG with 0:02 on the clock to fall 14-11 to Hawai'i. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 24, 2019