Social media reacts to Cowboys 14-10 victory over Rams at Aloha Stadium

For the moist paert, NFL preseason matchups aren’t the most exicitng games for football fans to watch. However, not every preseason game can be played at Aloha Stadium.

The energy at Aloha Stadium earlier this afternoon reminiscent of an NFL playoff game, although neither the Los Angeles Rams or Dallas Cowboys played their full first-team players.

Despite the lack of recognizable names, the game was electric – proving that Hawaii’s football-crazed fans are an attraction in itself.

Here’s some of the best moments from today’s game both on and off the field:

Please give photo credits to @marcuspeters, thank you. pic.twitter.com/lPZu3fbXV6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 18, 2019

Coach Cam: McVay breaks down the defense! pic.twitter.com/cEQdlt7kVF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 18, 2019

The one thing I learned today is that #Rams and #Cowboys fans are next level!!! Watch to hear what fans had to say before the big game. @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/zINW4saixR — Lauren Day (@LaurenDayNews) August 18, 2019