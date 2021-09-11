Slow start dooms Hawaii in 45-27 loss at Oregon State

Oregon State wide receiver Zeriah Beason (18) scores on a pass as Hawaii defensive back Cortez Davis (18) tries to intercept him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

In what has become a common trope in the Todd Graham era, the University of Hawaii football team was doomed by a slow start in a 45-27 loss at Oregon State on Saturday.

The Beavers (1-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead that would prove too much for the Rainbow Warriors (1-2) to overcome.

Oregon State received to begin the game and drove right down the field to take a 7-0 lead on Jack Colletto’s 2-yard touchdown from the wildcat formation with 10:43 left in the first quarter.

On its next drive, OSU doubled its lead with a 66-yard rushing score by B.J. Baylor with 7:04 remaining in the opening period. The Beavs closed the first period with a 6-yard score hauled in from Zeriah Beason to extend their lead to 21-0.

OSU starting quarterback Chance Nolan completed all nine of his first quarter passes for a total of 113 yards, while UH starter Chevan Cordeiro did not complete a pass until the second quarter.

The Rainbow Warriors got on the board with a 12-yard Cordeiro pass to Calvin Turner with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter.

Hawaii started the second half catastrophically, as Cordeiro threw an interception to Riley Sharp on the first play from scrimmage. On the very next play, a 30-yard touchdown run by Baylor extended the OSU lead to 31-7.

UH cut the lead to 31-20 with consecutive touchdowns late in the third quarter but could not answer after a pair of Oregon State scores late in the fourth quarter.

Cordeiro ended up completing 23 of his 48 passes for 331 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions each. Meanwhile, Nolan was an efficient 21-for-29 with 302 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Turner and Mardner each caught a touchdown and each eclipsed the 100-yard mark, as Turner had seven receptions for 106 yards and Mardner had six for 110. Turner also had two rushing touchdowns after carrying the ball 10 times for 21 yards.

O’Tay Baker had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack to lead the Hawaii defense.

In the third quarter, UH linebacker and Mililani alum Darius Muasau was ejected for targeting and will miss the first half of next week’s game against defending Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State.

The Rainbow Warriors return home to kick off their Mountain West Conference slate against the Spartans at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kickoff between the ‘Bows and Spartans (1-1) is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will also be televised nationally on FS1.