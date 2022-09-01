In his San Jose State debut, former University of Hawaii quarterback and Saint Louis alumnus Chevan Cordeiro guided the Spartans to a narrow 21-17 victory over Portland State on Thursday night.

Cordeiro, who earned the starting nod for SJSU, completed 15 of his 30 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and no incompletions.

On the ground, Cordeiro ran 13 times and gained -1 yard after being sacked seven times.

Despite entering the game heavily favored against their FCS foes, the Spartans had to dig deep against the Vikings, as neither team led by more than one possession.

In spite of Cordeiro’s negative yardage on the ground, he ran for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead 2-yard score with 1:11 remaining that proved to be the game’s final score.