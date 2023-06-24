In the end, Titan Lacaden chose the school that believed in him first.

Lacaden made national headlines as an 11-year-old in 2017 when he earned a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii and its former head football coach, Nick Rolovich.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Rolovich was an assistant coach at Nevada when he recruited and signed Titan’s older brother, Jake, remaining in touch with the family in time to recruit Titan.

After dominating the youth circuit, Titan Lacaden made the varsity football team as a freshman at Saint Louis and led the team in receiving as a sophomore in 2022, hauling in 61 passes for 821 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

With two seasons of high school football left, Lacaden knew where he wanted to go collegiately, pledging to play for the Rainbow Warriors and head coach Timmy Chang on Saturday.

“I was just a young kid and God blessed me with an offer from Rolo over there,” Lacaden recalls of his first UH offer. “And, you know, he blessed me again with another offer with Timmy. Now I’m just excited. Excited to be a part of the braddahhood.”

Lacaden, a slot receiver, impressed with combination of skill, quickness and toughness in 2022 and has an opportunity to turn more heads as a junior this fall with the Crusaders.

Although Lacaden won’t be able to sign until December 2024, he’s hoping to use the extra time as an opportunity to recruit more talent to Manoa. The Rainbow Warriors have gained momentum on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, getting five local standouts to commit.

“It’s always been a dream of mine and just like any local boy’s dream to go Division I and it just so happened I’ve been blessed with the DI offer to go to UH so I just feel like it’s in the best interest for me.

“I love what Coach TImmy is doing over there and the rest of the coaches and I want to change the culture, bring back UH football. They started a movement, so I wanted to hop on the train and be a part of that. There’s something special going on in Manoa.

“I’m probably one of the biggest advocates out there. I’m trying to make all the local kids stay home and represent Hawaii. Let everybody know in the nation that Hawaii got some of the best athletes and to stay home and represent, that is something big.”