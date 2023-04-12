The No.1 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will close out the 2023 regular season on senior weekend with a two-match series against UC San Diego, Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (24-2, 7-1 BWC) can clinch a share of the Big West regular season title with a pair of wins this week which will also earn them the number one seed in the Big West Tournament thanks to owning the tie breaker over Long Beach State.

Following Saturday’s match, six seniors – Jakob Thelle, Filip Humler, Kana’i Akana, Dimitrios Mouchlias, Devon Johnson, and Cole Hogland – will be honored with Hawaii’s Senior Night ceremony.

UH’s 24 wins this season is tied for the sixth-most in program history. The single-season record is 28 set in 2019. Last year’s squad won 27 matches.

Setter Jakob Thelle needs four aces to become the program’s all-time leader. Currently he is fourth with 118 and needs one to tie Brook Sedore for third. The co-leaders are Costas Theocharidis and Pedro Azenha with 121.

Both matches against the Tritons will start at 7:00 pm and will be televised on Spectrum Sports with a radio broadcast on ESPN Honolulu.