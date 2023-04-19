The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team placed six players on the 14-member All-Big West Conference first-team which was announced on Wednesday.

The Rainbow Warriors represented were outside hitters Spyros Chakas and Chaz Galloway, opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias, libero Brett Sheward, setter Jakob Thelle and middle blocker Guilherme Voss.

Middle blocker Kurt Nusterer was selected to the nine member All-Freshman team.

For a complete look at all of the conference team selections, click here.

The Big West Conference individual awards will be announced next Tuesday.

The Big West Championship runs April 20-22 in Irvine, Calif. By virtue of the No. 1 seed, UH earned a bye into the semifinals and will play the winner of UC Santa Barbara-UC San Diego in Friday’s semifinals.

2023 All-Big West Conference first team selections