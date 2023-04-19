The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team placed six players on the 14-member All-Big West Conference first-team which was announced on Wednesday.
The Rainbow Warriors represented were outside hitters Spyros Chakas and Chaz Galloway, opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias, libero Brett Sheward, setter Jakob Thelle and middle blocker Guilherme Voss.
Middle blocker Kurt Nusterer was selected to the nine member All-Freshman team.
For a complete look at all of the conference team selections, click here.
The Big West Conference individual awards will be announced next Tuesday.
The Big West Championship runs April 20-22 in Irvine, Calif. By virtue of the No. 1 seed, UH earned a bye into the semifinals and will play the winner of UC Santa Barbara-UC San Diego in Friday’s semifinals.
2023 All-Big West Conference first team selections
|Student-Athlete
|Year
|Position
|Institution
|Hometown
|Mason Briggs &*^
|Jr.
|L
|Long Beach State
|Valencia, Calif.
|Spyros Chakas &
|Jr.
|OH
|Hawai’i
|Nea Smyrni, Greece
|Chaz Galloway *
|Jr.
|OH
|Hawai’i
|San Diego, Calif.
|Hilir Henno &
|So.
|OH
|UC Irvine
|Pornichet, France
|Kyle Hobus &^
|R-Jr.
|OH
|CSUN
|San Pedro, Calif.
|Dimitrios Mouchlias @
|Jr.
|OPP
|Hawai’i
|Soufli, Greece
|Spencer Olivier @%^
|R-Sr.
|OH
|Long Beach State
|Tustin, Calif.
|Francesco Sani &
|Jr.
|OPP
|UC Irvine
|Bethesda, Md.
|Brett Sheward
|Jr.
|L/S
|Hawai’i
|Newport Beach, Calif.
|Sotiris Siapanis
|So.
|OH
|Long Beach State
|Limassol, Cyprus
|Jakob Thelle &*
|Sr.
|S
|Hawai’i
|Tonsberg, Norway
|Simon Torwie
|Jr.
|MB
|Long Beach State
|Artà, Balearic Islands, Spain
|Guilherme Voss &
|Jr.
|MB
|Hawai’i
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Ryan Wilcox &*~
|Sr.
|OH
|UC Santa Barbara
|Honolulu, Hawai’i
|Honorable Mention: Clarke Godbold & (Long Beach State); Shane Holdaway (Long Beach State); Ryan Ka (UC San Diego); Joe Karlous (UC Irvine); Aidan Knipe (Long Beach State); Griffin Walters (CSUN)
|& – 2022 All-Big West; @ -2022 Honorable Mention; % – 2021 All-Big West; * – 2021 Honorable Mention; ^ – 2020 Honorable Mention; ~ – 2019 Honorable Mention