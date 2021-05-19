Six Rainbow Wahine named to All-Big West softball teams

HONOLULU—The Big West Conference announced its yearly awards Wednesday morning, and the University of Hawai’i softball team was well represented, with five student-athletes claiming six honors.



The Rainbow Wahine had four selected to the All-Conference Second Team, one Honorable Mention, and one to the All-Freshman squad. Headlining the selections was senior third baseman Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos as she was named to the second team for the second time in her career. Previously the Long Beach, California native was the Big West Conference Freshman of the Year, Second Team member, and All-Freshmen Team participant in 2017 while being named an honorable mention in 2019.



Ramos hit .310, slugged three home runs, accounted for four doubles, and tallied 12 runs batted in 2021. All the while playing an exceptional hot corner and occasional second base, accumulating a .916 fielding percentage.



Joining Ramos on the second team are juniors Brittnee Rossi and Nawai Kaupe , as well as freshman utility player Maya Nakamura . Rossi accumulated 30 hits and 21 runs on the year while leading the team in on-base percentage at .436, mainly from the leadoff position. Kaupe wrapped up 2021 with a .950 fielding percentage at the shortstop position and led the team with 24 runs, 22 RBIs, and six home runs. Nakamura played everywhere and produced, accounting for a .299 average, 26 hits, and seven doubles. She was also appointed to the All-Freshman Team for her stellar play.



Sophomore first baseman Dallas Millwood rounded out the awards by claiming an Honorable Mention. She gradually built up her resume, coming on strong in the latter part of the season, leading the team with a .356 average and .525 slugging percentage. Millwood added 14 RBIs, four doubles, and two home runs, respectively. To top it all off, she led the every day nine with a .994 field percentage, accounting for only one error on the year.