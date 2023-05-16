The University of Hawai’i softball team placed six members on the 2023 All-Big West teams. Two were named to the first team— Izabella Martinez and Maya Nakamura while Brianna Lopez earned second team honors. UH’s Xiao Gin and Haley Johnson both garnered honorable mention accolades and rookie pitcher Key-Annah Campbell-Pua earned a spot on the All-Big West Freshman Team.



This was a breakout season for Hawai’i’s sophomore catcher Izabella Martinez . The Garden Grove, Calif.-native recorded a team-best 49 hits in 143 at-bats to finish second on the team with a .343 batting average. She also led Hawai’i with a .587 slugging % and concluded the season putting up career-highs of 21 runs scored, eight doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBI. Martinez ended the season leading the Big West and was ranked No. 6 in the NCAA as the toughest batter to strikeout with just four K’s the entire season. It is Martinez’s first All-Big West honor.



After twice earning all-conference second team honors, Maya Nakamura earned a spot on the first team as a junior second baseman. For the second straight season Nakamura led Hawai’i’s offense with a .390 overall batting average. She also scored a UH-best 35 runs, 29 walks, and a .531 on-base %. Nakamura, who hails from Honolulu, was second on the team with 48 hits. She was a constant threat on base as she reached base safely in 45 of her 50 games played.



For the second-straight season, sophomore pitcher Brianna Lopez earned post-season accolades, placing on the second team after recording a 16-12 overall record. The Riverside, Calif.-native recorded five shutouts in 31 appearances with 17 complete games. The southpaw fired 167.1 innings and finished the year with a 2.43 overall ERA with 140 strikeouts to 69 walks while holding opponents to a .230 batting average.



Xiao Gin and Haley Johnson both garnered honorable mention honors for the first time in their careers. Gin, a junior transfer from Oregon State, started the first 52 games all at shortstop and as the leadoff batter for much of the season. Gin led UH with 14 multiple-hit games and finished second on the team with 33 runs scored while hitting .277 (44-for-159). Johnson started all 53 games primarily as the designated player who saw spot duty at catcher. She hit .305 (46-for-151) with a team-best 11 doubles and 43 RBI. Johnson racked up a team-best 14 multiple-RBI games–more than double her nearest teammates.



Rookie pitcher Key-Annah Campbell-Pua was named to the All-Freshman Team after recording an 11-8 overall record with a 3.06 ERA in 109.2 innings pitched. She made 21 appearances and 19 starts whilecompleting nine games. She had 47 strikeouts to 32 walks and held opponents to a .235 batting average.



The Rainbow Wahine finished the 2023 season in a tie for fifth place with UC Santa Barbara with a 13-14 conference record and a 30-23 overall mark. The ‘Bows hit the 30-win mark for the first time since 2019.

For a look at complete All-Big West Conference teams and awards, click here.