Six players with Hawai’i ties in 2022 Sony Open Field

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70.
Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,350,000.
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Kevin Na.
FedEx Cup leader: Talor Gooch.
Last week: Cameron Smith won the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Notes: The field features 22 of the 38 players who began the new year on Maui in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Kapalua winner Cameron Smith at No. 10 is the only player from the top 10 after Bryson DeChambeau withdrew with what he said were sore wrists. … Justin Thomas in 2017 is the last player to sweep the Hawaii swing. … The field includes Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Takumi Kanaya and world No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima, all three past winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. … Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly are playing on sponsor exemptions ahead of starting the PGA Tour Champions next week on the Big Island. … Charles Howell III is making his 21st consecutive start at the Sony Open. He has career earnings at Waialae of just over $3 million without ever having won. He has six finishes in the top four. … Matt Jones shot 62-61 on the weekend at Kapalua to finish third. It ties the low weekend score on the PGA Tour previously set by Patrick Rodgers at Sea Island in 2019 and Steve Stricker at the Bob Hope Classic in 2009. None of them went on to win.
FIELD AS OF TUESDAY MORNING:
Ancer, Abraham
Armour, Ryan
Barjon, Paul
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Carll, Kevin (Waialae CC head pro)
Chappell, Kevin
Cink, Stewart
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Creel, Joshua
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Donald, Luke
Doucett, BJ
Drewitt, Brett
Duncan, Tyler
English, Harris
Furyk, Jim
Gay, Brian
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Grace, Branden
Grant, Brent
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Horschel, Billy
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Ishika, Koichiro
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Matt
Jung, Peter (Maryknoll graduate)
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Sung
Kelly, Jerry
Kim, Chan (Kaimuki graduate, HHSAA State champ ’06)
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knous, Jim
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kohles, Ben
Kokrak, Jason
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McDowell, Graeme
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McLachlin, Parker (Punahou graduate)
McNealy, Maverick
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Ryan
Mullinax, Trey
Na, Kevin
Nakajima, Keita
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Ogletree, Andy
Okamura, Garrett (Mauna Lani head pro)
Palmer, Ryan
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Sawada, Jared (UH Alum, Monday Qualifier)
Schenk, Adam
Seiffert, Chase
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Cameron
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Swafford, Hudson
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Vaughn
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Jimmy
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Wolfe, Jared
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron