Six players with Hawai’i ties in 2022 Sony Open Field

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,350,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Na.

FedEx Cup leader: Talor Gooch.

Last week: Cameron Smith won the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Notes: The field features 22 of the 38 players who began the new year on Maui in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Kapalua winner Cameron Smith at No. 10 is the only player from the top 10 after Bryson DeChambeau withdrew with what he said were sore wrists. … Justin Thomas in 2017 is the last player to sweep the Hawaii swing. … The field includes Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Takumi Kanaya and world No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima, all three past winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. … Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly are playing on sponsor exemptions ahead of starting the PGA Tour Champions next week on the Big Island. … Charles Howell III is making his 21st consecutive start at the Sony Open. He has career earnings at Waialae of just over $3 million without ever having won. He has six finishes in the top four. … Matt Jones shot 62-61 on the weekend at Kapalua to finish third. It ties the low weekend score on the PGA Tour previously set by Patrick Rodgers at Sea Island in 2019 and Steve Stricker at the Bob Hope Classic in 2009. None of them went on to win.

FIELD AS OF TUESDAY MORNING:

Ancer, Abraham

Armour, Ryan

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Carll, Kevin (Waialae CC head pro)

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Donald, Luke

Doucett, BJ

Drewitt, Brett

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Furyk, Jim

Gay, Brian

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Grant, Brent

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Ishika, Koichiro

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Jung, Peter (Maryknoll graduate)

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Sung

Kelly, Jerry

Kim, Chan (Kaimuki graduate, HHSAA State champ ’06)

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker (Punahou graduate)

McNealy, Maverick

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

Na, Kevin

Nakajima, Keita

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Ogletree, Andy

Okamura, Garrett (Mauna Lani head pro)

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Sawada, Jared (UH Alum, Monday Qualifier)

Schenk, Adam

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron