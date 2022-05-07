The first slate of HHSAA spring championships to take place since 2019 took place this week, with six sports crowning state champions on Saturday. The winners are below.

Baseball

Waiakea won the Division I title game over Baldwin 3-2

Damien won the Division II title game over Waimea, 10-5

Girl’s golf

Punahou won the girls team title, while Punahou junior Raya Nacao broke an HHSAA record with a 9-under 131

Judo

Moanalua won both team titles. For individual results, click here for the girls results, and here for the boys results.

Tennis

Punahou won both team titles. Click here for individual results.

Boys volleyball

Punahou won the Division I title match over Moanalua 25-18, 25-22, 25-13

Pearl City won the Division II title match over Seabury Hall 31-29, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

Girl’s water polo

Punahou won the championship game over Kamehameha 11-3