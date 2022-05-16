Six baseball players representing Hawaii schools earned All-PacWest Conference honors on Monday.

Hawaii Pacific second baseman Nicholas Jio and Hawaii-Hilo designated hitter Joseph Gallagher led the pack with first-team honors.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Additionally, Hawaii Pacific’s D.J. Stephens was on the second team, while UHH shortstop Casey Yamauchi, HPU outfielder Cole Kashimoto and HPU pitcher Jack O’Brien earned third team honors.

Hawaii-Hilo finished the 2022 season 27-19 overall and 15-17 in PacWest play, while the Sharks went 17-27 and 11-21 in conference games.

Point Loma (43-7, 25-7), the fourth-ranked Division II team nationally, won the conference and begins NCAA tournament play on Thursday.