Led by Sherry Chang, the wife of the University of Hawaii football head coach Timmy Chang, the program is hosting its inaugural ‘Sistahhood Social’ event on Saturday, July 23.

The women’s clinic is set to take place under the lights at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The event will feature pupus, drinks and a chance for participants to display football fundamentals. Also part of the event is a silent and live auction, with all proceeds going towards the UH football program.

Registration for the event costs $100. More information can be found here.

“I thought it was important to bring the women in the community together and kind of create our own little ‘Sistahhood’ and help support the ‘Braddahhood,'” Sherry Chang told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

“It’s no secret that Tim’s top priority was to feed his players and make sure that they got the nutrition they needed so I thought, ‘OK, how can we help?’ As a mom, I think that’s a natural instinct to want to take care of these kids and it’s true, it takes a village, so I think it’s just a unique situation where we could just bring all the women involved.

“All the proceeds will go to the football program and feeding them, but it’s also going to be a fun night with your girlfriends, meeting new friends. We’re going to have music, food, beer, wine, so it is a 21 and over event but it’s going to be under the lights. Coaches will be there, players will be there, they’ll kind of give us a little chalk talk and teach us little verbiage, give us a tour of the locker room. We’re going to do some on-field drills and you don’t have to worry, you don’t have to be athletic, we’re not going to put you in full pads doing tackles or anything like that, it’s going to be a fun, light night. It’s going to be a good time, a good time.”