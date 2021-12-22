Sierra Canyon wins ‘Iolani Classic

California’s Sierra Canyon won the 2021 ‘Iolani Classic with a 52-49 championship game victory over Virginia’s St. Paul VI on Wednesday afternoon.

Nebraska signee Ramel Lloyd led the Trailblazers with a game-high 20 points, while Bronny James had nine points, three rebounds and two assists.

In the consolation game, ‘Iolani fell to Oregon’s Central Catholic 62-44 in the consolation game. Sophomore guard Aaron Claytor had a team-high 12 points for the Raiders, including a team-high 12 points.