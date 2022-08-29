The 2022 season is still young, but Hawaii high school football fans will be in for a treat this weekend when No. 1 and No. 2 take the field against each other this weekend.

Following the latest Cover2 state rankings updated on Monday, unanimous No. 1 Kahuku is set to square off against No. 2 Punahou at Carleton E Weimer Athletic Field on the Kahuku High School campus.

Kickoff between the Red Raiders and Buffanblu, who are both 3-0, is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Kahuku has also climbed up to No. 37 in the latest MaxPreps national rankings released Monday.

The Cover2 Top 12 heading into Week 5 is below.

Voting for the poll is done by a panel representing all football playing islands in the state on a weekly basis during the season.

Season 10 of Cover2 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 8 on KHON2 at 9:30 p.m.