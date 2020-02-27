Shoji plans Tokyo Olympics trip despite coronavirus outbreak

Could this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo be canceled because of the coronavirus?

According to the International Olympic Committee, the games would more likely be canceled than postponed if the virus forces any changes in the schedule.

So far, the games will go on as scheduled, but officials will continue to monitor the spread of the outbreak. This comes as many local athletes and their parents are hoping their dreams come true in Tokyo this summer.

Former University of Hawaii legendary women’s volleyball coach Dave Shoji’s sons Erik and Kawika were Olympians in 2016 and are vying to make the men’s Olympic volleyball team again in Tokyo.

The 73-year-old Shoji recently beat cancer, which falls under the CDC’s definition of being at risk for serious illness if he were to contract COVID-19.

Shoji has never been one to back down from a challenge.

“I’m going to see the games if they’re going on so I’m not going to worry about what it might do for me,” Shoji said.

“I don’t want to get too caught up and I’ll take other precautions for sure.”

He’s already purchased tickets.

His sons won’t know if they’ve made the team until this summer. They’re both currently playing professionally overseas.

“They’re both in Europe playing. Erik is supposed to play in Italy next week and I heard that maybe they’re going to play without an audience just play the match. He’s in the champions league and they’re going to play Perugia. They haven’t hit Poland and that’s where Kawika is. We’re just hoping for the best for them.” Shoji said.

Shoji says he is still cancer-free and feels back to being normal.

The Olympic Games are scheduled from July 24th through August 9th in Tokyo.