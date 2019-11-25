HONOLULU – Eddie Stasnberry scored a game-high 24 points to help lead the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team to a 79-71 victory over New Orleans Sunday at the Stan Sheriff. The Rainbow Warriors improved to 4-2 on the season with the win.
It was the fourth 20-point performance for Stansberry in the last five games as the Rainbow Warriors pulled away from a feisty Privateer squad (1-4) with a strong second-half effort. Zigmars Raimo added 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists for the ‘Bows, who also got 12 points from Samuta Avea and 11 points and seven assists from Drew Buggs.
The first half was a sloppy one, with neither team finding a rhythm offensively. New Orleans shot just 35 percent, while the Rainbow Warriors – who have taken care of the ball all season – committed 14 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. UH led by six on a number of occasions in a close first frame, before taking a slim 31-29 lead into the locker room.
The Privateers took the lead early in the second half and the game was tied, 49-49, midway through the second half. But Buggs scored five straight points – on an off-balance jumper as the shot clock expired and on a three-pointer from the top of the key on UH’s next possession – as UH took the lead for good.
New Orleans closed within a point on a pair of occasions, but a 12-4 run late in the game iced the game. UH shot 67 percent from the floor and buried 17-of-20 from the line in the second half to secure the victory.
The Rainbow Warriors continue its homestand with a meeting versus San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 29. It will be a special night as UH continues its season-long centennial celebration with “Fabulous Five Night, ” a commemoration of the 1971 and ’72 teams that captivated the state. Tipoff for the game is 7:30 p.m., following the women’s game versus North Texas at 5:00 p.m.
Sharp-shooting aids Rainbow Warriors to win over New Orleans
