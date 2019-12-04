Several Rainbow Warriors recognized for all-conference honors, including Coach of the Year

After guiding the UH Rainbow Warrior football team to its most successful season in nearly a decade, head coach Nick Rolovich was named Coach of the Year for the Mountain West Conference. This is his fourth season as head coach.

The Rainbow Warriors won the Mountain West West Division title this year, a first since joining the conference in 2012. They will play Mountain Division champions Boise State on Saturday with the Conference Title on the line. They currently hold a record of 9-4, the best since going 10-4 in 2010.

A number of players also picked up all-conference honors. Wide receiver Cedric Byrd II was selected to the Mountain West First Team, while quarterback Cole McDonald, wide receiver JoJo Ward, and offensive lineman Ilm Manning were selected to the Mountain West Second Team.

Cortez Davis (DB), Roe Farris (DB), Solomon Matautia (LB), Kaimana Padello (DL), Gene Pryor (OL), Blessman Ta’ala (DL) and Taaga Tuulima (OL) earned honorable mention.