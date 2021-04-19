Seven members of UH men’s volleyball team earn Big West Conference honors

Seven members of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team earned Big West Conference honors on Monday, including four on the All-Big West first team.

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov, senior outside hitter Colton Cowell, junior libero Gage Worsley and senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman were named to the All-Big West Conference first team. All four players will not return to the program in 2022, including Worsley, who is leaving a year of eligibility on the table to focus on a professional career after earning his bachelor’s degree.

Freshman outside hitter Chaz Galloway and sophomore setter Jakob Thelle were named All-Big West Honorable Mention, while true freshman outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named to the All-Freshman team.

And finally, big 👏 for our 1️⃣4️⃣ #BWMVB First Team All-Conference honorees! 🏐



✅ @HawaiiMensVB SR Patrick Gasman is the 1st 4-time first teamer in league history 🌈



✅ 12 of the 14 members are seniors and repeat honorees from 2020



Congrats, everyone! pic.twitter.com/xRSkvCYvra — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) April 19, 2021

Next up are the 5️⃣ #BWMVB All-Big West Honorable Mention recipients.



➡️ Shane Benetz (@UCSDmvb)

➡️ Mason Briggs (@lbsumvb)

➡️ Chaz Galloway (@HawaiiMensVB)

➡️ Jakob Thelle (Hawai‘i)

➡️ Ryan Wilcox (@UCSBgauchos) pic.twitter.com/vyaW7s3Z8Z — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) April 19, 2021

The Rainbow Warriors are currently coming off of a weekend sweep over UC Irvine that completed a perfect 15-0 regular season.

Hawaii is the host of this week’s Big West Conference tournament, which takes place from Thursday to Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The ‘Bows are the top seed and will face the winner of the first round UC San Diego-Cal State Northridge matchup in Friday’s semifinals at 7 p.m. Fans are not permitted to attend, but every game of the tournament will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.