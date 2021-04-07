Series Preview: Top ranked ‘Bows volleyball can clinch Big West Conference regular season title with sweep at CSUN this weekend

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will put their school-record 13-match road win streak on the line for a pair of Big West Conference matches at CSUN, Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at The Matadome in Northridge, Calif. The No. 1-ranked Rainbow Warriors (11-0, 6-0) can clinch the Big West regular season with two wins over the weekend.
|No. 1 HAWAI’I (11-0, 6-0 Big West) vs CSUN (1-5, 1-5 Big West)
|Friday, April 9; 4:00 p.m. PT/1:00 p.m. HT
Saturday, April 10; 4:00 p.m. PT/1:00 p.m. HT
|Northridge, Calif. — The Matadome
|None
|www.bigwest.tv
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM) on Friday; CBS Sports Radio (1500AM) on Saturday. Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
|ESPNHonolulu.com and CBSSportsHawaii.com; Sideline Hawaii app
|gomatadors.com
|Hawai’i (PDF)
HEAD COACH CHARLIE WADE
Overall record: 207-109 (12th season)
At Hawai’i: Same
SERIES VS CSUN
Overall record: UH leads 54-21
Streak: UH, 2
FIRST SERVE
- UH leads the series with CSUN, 54-21, however the Matadors swept the two-match series the last time the teams met in Northridge, Calif., in 2018.
- Under head coach Charlie Wade, UH is 5-5 against the Matadors in Northridge, Calif..
- CSUN (1-5) is UH’s first unranked opponent this season.
- UH is 7-0 on the road this season and has a school-record 13-match road win streak dating back to 2019.
- The Warriors can clinch the Big West regular season with two wins over the Matadors.
- UH has won its last 12 matches dating back to last season, which is tied with Daemen for the longest current streak in the country. UH and Daemen (10-0), a Division I-II independent, are the only unbeaten teams in the country. Daemen concluded its season last week.
- This year marks the third consecutive season that UH has started 11-0 and the fifth-best start in program history. The 2019 team won its first 25 matches and the 2020 team went 14-0 before its first loss. A win on Friday would tie the 1980 squad (12-0) for the fourth-best start in program history and two wins this weekend would tie the 1996 team (13-0) for the third-best start.
- UH is No. 1 nationally in team hitting percentage (.366), kills per set (13.90), and blocks per set (2.99) and No. 2 in assists per set (12.69). Individually, Patrick Gasman is No. 1 in blocks (1.54) and hitting percentage (.500) while Rado Parapunov is No. 1 in points (5.44).
- Middle blocker Patrick Gasman needs four block assists and 26 total blocks to move into second all-time in program history in each category. Dio Dante is currently No. 2 in block assists (406) while Jason Olive is No. 2 in total blocks (474).
- Opposite Rado Parapunov (1,160) needs nine kills to move past Naveh Milo (1,168) into 12th place all-time on the school’s career kills list. Pono Ma’a is 11th with 1,177 while Dejan Miladinovic is 10th at 1,198.
- Parapunov also needs five aces to move into sole possession of fourth in career aces. Delano Thomas is currently No. 4 with 108.
- Parapunov has reached double figures in kills in all 11 matches this season. Dating back to last season, he has a 17-match streak with double figure kills.