Series Preview: Top ranked ‘Bows volleyball can clinch Big West Conference regular season title with sweep at CSUN this weekend

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will put their school-record 13-match road win streak on the line for a pair of Big West Conference matches at CSUN, Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at The Matadome in Northridge, Calif. The No. 1-ranked Rainbow Warriors (11-0, 6-0) can clinch the Big West regular season with two wins over the weekend.

No. 1 HAWAI’I (11-0, 6-0 Big West) vs CSUN (1-5, 1-5 Big West) Date | Time Friday, April 9; 4:00 p.m. PT/1:00 p.m. HT

Saturday, April 10; 4:00 p.m. PT/1:00 p.m. HT Location Northridge, Calif. — The Matadome Television None Live Stream www.bigwest.tv Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM) on Friday; CBS Sports Radio (1500AM) on Saturday. Tiff Wells (play-by-play). Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com and CBSSportsHawaii.com; Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats gomatadors.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall21 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook

HEAD COACH CHARLIE WADE

Overall record: 207-109 (12th season)

At Hawai’i: Same

SERIES VS CSUN

Overall record: UH leads 54-21

Streak: UH, 2

FIRST SERVE