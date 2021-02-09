Series Preview: Streaking ‘Bows play host to conference co-leading UC Santa Barbara this weekend in Manoa

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team concludes a six-game Big West homestand with a pair of contests against conference co-leader UC Santa Barbara. The teams will face off on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5:00 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

POSSIBLE STARTERS (last game starters) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note G 3 JoVon McClanahan 5-11 170 So. 2.6 1.2 2.6 Season-high 7 assists vs Cal Poly G 2 Justin Webster 6-3 180 So 13.8 3.4 1.1 Reigning Big West Player of the Week G 0 Noel Coleman 6-6 180 Jr. 5.5 1.1 1.1 Has started 7 of 10 games played G 22 Casdon Jardine 6-7 215 Sr. 11.0 5.9 1.4 Big West leader in 3FG% (.556) F 1 Mate Colina 6-8 230 Sr. 6.8 6.0 0.9 Team’s top rebounder

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT

Overall record: 96-63 (7th season)

At Hawai’i: 93-61 (6th season)

SERIES VS UCSB

Overall record: 10-13

In Honolulu: 7-5

Streak: UCSB, 1

‘It’s a tough situation for us’ – ‘Bows head coach Eran Ganot says sophomore Bernardo Da Silva will concentrate on rehabbing lingering injury and will not return this season #GoBows • #HawaiiMBB faces UCSB Fri/Sat. • SimpliFi Arena • 7pm • @specsportshi @ESPNHonolulu 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/4xyOaAJoUH — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 10, 2021

OPENING TIP