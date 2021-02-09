Series Preview: Streaking ‘Bows play host to conference co-leading UC Santa Barbara this weekend in Manoa

Sports

by: Hawaii Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team concludes a six-game Big West homestand with a pair of contests against conference co-leader UC Santa Barbara. The teams will face off on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5:00 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

HAWAI’I (7-5, 5-5 Big West) vs UC Santa Barbara (12-3, 6-2 Big West)
Date | TimeFriday Feb. 12, 7 p.m. HT and Saturday Feb. 13, 5 p.m. HT
LocationHonolulu, O’ahu  – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
TelevisionSpectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD]
Live StreamBigWest.tv
RadioESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
Live StatsHawaiiAthletics.com
Game NotesHawai’i (PDF) | UCSB
Social Media@HawaiiMBB Twitter | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball Instagram | Facebook Facebook
SponsorsAmerican Savings Bank (Fri.) | First Insurance (Sat.)
POSSIBLE STARTERS (last game starters)
Pos.No.NameHt.Wt.Yr.PPGRPGAPGNote
G3JoVon McClanahan5-11170So.2.61.22.6Season-high 7 assists vs Cal Poly
G2Justin Webster6-3180So13.83.41.1Reigning Big West Player of the Week
G0Noel Coleman6-6180Jr.5.51.11.1Has started 7 of 10 games played
G22Casdon Jardine6-7215Sr.11.05.91.4Big West leader in 3FG% (.556)
F1Mate Colina6-8230Sr.6.86.00.9Team’s top rebounder

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT
Overall record: 96-63 (7th season)
At Hawai’i: 93-61 (6th season)

SERIES VS UCSB
Overall record: 10-13
In Honolulu: 7-5
Streak: UCSB, 1

OPENING TIP

  • UH takes on Big West co-leader UC Santa Barbara to conclude a stretch of six straight home games. UH is 3-1 so far during the homestand.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have climbed to fifth in the Big West standings with three straight wins and four wins in their last five contests.
  • UCSB has won eight straight games and are tied for first in the Big West with UC Irvine at 6-2.
  • The Gauchos rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring margin (9), assists (9) and assist/turnover ratio (4) and are 12th in field goal percentage. 
  • UH is coming of a sweep of Cal Poly in which it averaged 82.5 points and shot 58 and 55 percent, respectively, on back-to-back nights.
  • Sophomore Justin Webster leads the team at 13.8 ppg and shot a phenomenal 13-of-15 from the floor and 8-of-9 from three last weekend to earn Big West Player of the Week honors.
  • Following its games vs UCSB, UH will head to the road for the first time in more than three weeks with a trip to CSUN.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories