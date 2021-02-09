Series Preview: Streaking ‘Bows play host to conference co-leading UC Santa Barbara this weekend in Manoa

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team concludes a six-game Big West homestand with a pair of contests against conference co-leader UC Santa Barbara. The teams will face off on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5:00 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
|HAWAI’I (7-5, 5-5 Big West) vs UC Santa Barbara (12-3, 6-2 Big West)
|Friday Feb. 12, 7 p.m. HT and Saturday Feb. 13, 5 p.m. HT
|Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD]
|BigWest.tv
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Hawai’i (PDF) | UCSB
|@HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook
|American Savings Bank (Fri.) | First Insurance (Sat.)
|POSSIBLE STARTERS (last game starters)
|G
|3
|JoVon McClanahan
|5-11
|170
|So.
|2.6
|1.2
|2.6
|Season-high 7 assists vs Cal Poly
|G
|2
|Justin Webster
|6-3
|180
|So
|13.8
|3.4
|1.1
|Reigning Big West Player of the Week
|G
|0
|Noel Coleman
|6-6
|180
|Jr.
|5.5
|1.1
|1.1
|Has started 7 of 10 games played
|G
|22
|Casdon Jardine
|6-7
|215
|Sr.
|11.0
|5.9
|1.4
|Big West leader in 3FG% (.556)
|F
|1
|Mate Colina
|6-8
|230
|Sr.
|6.8
|6.0
|0.9
|Team’s top rebounder
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT
Overall record: 96-63 (7th season)
At Hawai’i: 93-61 (6th season)
SERIES VS UCSB
Overall record: 10-13
In Honolulu: 7-5
Streak: UCSB, 1
OPENING TIP
- UH takes on Big West co-leader UC Santa Barbara to conclude a stretch of six straight home games. UH is 3-1 so far during the homestand.
- The Rainbow Warriors have climbed to fifth in the Big West standings with three straight wins and four wins in their last five contests.
- UCSB has won eight straight games and are tied for first in the Big West with UC Irvine at 6-2.
- The Gauchos rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring margin (9), assists (9) and assist/turnover ratio (4) and are 12th in field goal percentage.
- UH is coming of a sweep of Cal Poly in which it averaged 82.5 points and shot 58 and 55 percent, respectively, on back-to-back nights.
- Sophomore Justin Webster leads the team at 13.8 ppg and shot a phenomenal 13-of-15 from the floor and 8-of-9 from three last weekend to earn Big West Player of the Week honors.
- Following its games vs UCSB, UH will head to the road for the first time in more than three weeks with a trip to CSUN.