Series Preview: Rainbows looking for bounce back at UC Riverside this weekend

The Hawai’i baseball team travels to fellow Big West Conference foe UC Riverside Friday-Sunday for a four-game series. Both team bring 4-8 conference records to the weekend with the Rainbow Warriors coming off a 1-3 weekend against UC Santa Barbara.

Hawai’i’s strength of schedule ranked 1st in the country according to Boyd’s World and 8th in the country according to NCAA Stats.

Hawai’i ranks 71st in the nation in batting average (.296) and ranks second in the Big West.

Hawai’i has allowed the 3rd fewest walks per nine innings in the country (2.27).

UH pitching ranks 47 in the country in ERA (3.73) and has posted the 20th most shutouts in the country (3).

Hawai’i’s strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks 17th in the country (3.27).

Scotty Scott ranks 6th nationally in hit by pitch per game (0.59).

The Rainbow Warriors rank 76th in the country as a team in on base percentage (.376).

‘It’s kind of humbling to be here’ – @HawaiiBaseball fan growing up, #Hilo’s Jacob Igawa making instant impact having played 3 levels of college baseball in as many seasons • For UC Riverside series preview 👉🏽 https://t.co/q6M0x6dkcY @WaiakeaHigh #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/mgzS2hcQHp — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 8, 2021

Cade Halemanu threw 8.1 scoreless innings against Long Beach State (3/20 GM1), and combined with Calvin Turchin for the first Big West shutout since 2018 (UC Riverside).

Davenport set a career-high for innings pitched (8.1) when he went pitch-for-pitch against UCSB’s Michael McGreevy April 2.

Alex Baeza hit a home run in the sixth inning of the series finale with Hawaii Hilo and was replaced at first base by Safea Villaruz-Mauai who hit a home run in the following inning.

Safea Villaruz-Mauai hit his first collegiate home run on Sunday, an opposite field home run to right field, considered to be extremely rare at LMS.

Hawai’i’s 10-game winning streak earlier this season was the longest since 1998 and the longest in Trapasso’s tenure.

Aaron Davenport was named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Davenport ranked 2nd in the country in wins (4-0) in 2020 and had a 2.15 ERA.

HAWAI'I (12-10, 4-8 Big West) at UC Riverside (6-13, 4-8 Big West) Date | Time Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m. HT; Saturday (DH), April 11 at 9 a.m. HT; Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. HT Location Riverside, Calif. – Riverside Sports Complex Television none Live Stream BigWest.tv Radio CBS 1500 (Friday), ESPN Honolulu (Saturday and Sunday) | Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats UC Riverside Athletics Game Notes Hawai'i (PDF) | UC Riverside