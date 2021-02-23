Series Preview: Rainbow Warriors host Long Beach State in final home games of the season

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team plays its final two home games of the season when it hosts Long Beach State this weekend. The teams meet on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors are currently in seventh place in the Big West standings while Long Beach State is in a tie for fifth place.

The top six teams earn an automatic spot in the Big West Tournament quarterfinals.

UH is coming off a road split at CSUN which included a one-point win and an 8-point overtime loss, UH’s second OT loss in the last 3 games.

Senior Casdon Jardine had a team-high 22 points in UH’s last game and leads the team in more than a half dozen stats including scoring, rebounding, and 3-point field goal percentage.

UH is 5-5 at home this year, while LBSU is 1-6 on the road, including 1-3 in Big West play.

The Beach’s last four games have been decided by an average of 3.3 points.

Following its games vs LBSU, UH will wrap up the regular season with a pair of games at UC Davis on March 5 & 6.