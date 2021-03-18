Series Preview: Rainbow Wahine Softball starts conference schedule against UC Santa Barbara

After a 13-day layoff, the University of Hawai’i softball team will be in action on Friday to begin conference action against UC Santa Barbara in a four-game series. The Rainbow Wahine are coming off an opening series against No.8 University of Washington, where the ‘Bows dropped all three games to start the season at 0-3.

In the three-game series with the Huskies, the ‘Bows’ offense struggled with a .140 batting average but showed potential signs. Both senior third baseman Cheeks Ramos and junior shortstop Nawai Kaupe homered, including Ramos driving in three of the four runs over the three days.

In the matchup with the Washington, junior utility player Mikaela Gandia-Mak and freshman infielder Mya’liah Betha made the most of their opportunities. Each of them played in all three games and started in two. Gandia-Mak collected two hits in five at-bats while breaking up a no-hit bid, and Betha also collected two hits in six at-bats.

Starting pitching took their bumps against the nationally ranked Huskies as freshman Jetta Nannen was touched up for 14 earned runs, ballooning her ERA to 14.70. No. 2 starter Ashley Murphy had the same results, giving up nine hits over two and a third innings for five earned runs leading to a 15.00 ERA.

The series against the Gauchos will be the first conference series for Nannen, while Murphy saw action in seven games against the Big West in 2019 as a freshman, accumulating a 2-1 record.

In 2019 against the Big West, Ramos was fourth on the team in batting average at .280, launched three homers, and drove in 24 runs over 47 games. In the series with UCSB, she picked up two hits in the three-game series.

UH holds the lead in the all-time series against the Gauchos at 52-26. Most recently, UH swept the Gauchos in regular-season playback in 2019. Much like this season, UCSB and UH were slated to open their conference schedules against one another in 2020. Unfortunately, the series and the season were postponed then later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



