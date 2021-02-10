Series Preview: Rainbow Wahine hoops continues road trip with weekend series at UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will continue its extended road trip with a two-game series at UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday.

HAWAI’I (4-5, 3-4) vs UC SANTA BARBARA (2-11, 2-7)
Date | TimeFriday Feb. 12, 3 p.m. HT and Saturday Feb. 13, 3 p.m. HT
LocationSanta Barbara, Calif.  – Thunderdome
Live StreamFriday- WatchESPN | Saturday- WatchESPN
Live StatsHawaiiAthletics.com
PDF NotesHawai’i (PDF) | UC Santa Barbara
Social Media@HawaiiWBB Twitter | #HawaiiWBB | @HawaiiWBB Instagram | Facebook Facebook
PROBABLE STARTERS (from the last game)
Pos.No.NameHt.Yr.PPGRPGAPGNote
G1Kelsie Imai5-7Fr.5.83.44.2
G11Olivia Davies5-9R-Fr.6.92.42.2
G15Jadynn Alexander5-10Sr.11.63.41.2Five straight games of 10 or more points
F25Amy Atwell6-0R-Sr.12.95.20.3
F21Kasey Neubert6-1So.7.47.11.3Leading rebounder

HEAD COACH LAURA BEEMAN
Overall record: 137-120
At Hawai’i: Same

SERIES VS UC SANTA BARBARA
Overall record: 30-17, UH
@ UC Santa Barbara: 12-9, UH
UH has won four of the last six games, and back-to-back games at the Thunderdome

OPENING TIP

  • The Rainbow Wahine are in the midst of a six-game road trip where the ‘Bows will not play a home game during February.
  • To start the road trip, the ‘Bows went 1-1 at Cal Poly, falling in overtime, 79-71 on Feb. 5, and snapping a six-game road losing streak, 66-60 on Feb. 6.
  • Senior guard Jadynn Alexander has been rolling of late as an offensive threat for the ‘Bows. She has scored double-digits in five consecutive games, including season-high 16 points in both games against the Mustangs.
  • The freshmen class has been an impactful one for the ‘Bows, the debut of Daejah PhillipsKelsie Imai taking over starting point guard duties, and now the sharpshooting of Meilani Mcbee. On Feb. 5 against Cal Poly, McBee exploded with 19 points off the bench in 24 minutes while hitting 5-of-11 from three-point land.
  • While the ‘Bows are sixth in the conference in free throw attempts at 121 this season, they’re making the most of their chances by hitting 75% from the line. UH ranks No. 3 in the Big West in terms of free throw percentage, behind UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara.
  • A key to UH picking up a win in the 2020-21 season has been a strong start. When the ‘Bows come out of the game and make it into the half with a lead, they’re 3-0 this season, but when they’re trailing, 1-5.
  • Defense has been a focus of coach Beeman’s strategy this season as UH ranked No. 1 in the conference in scoring defense earlier in the conference schedule. For this year, when the defense is on lockdown and holding opponents to under 40% from the floor, UH is 4-1 but are winless when opponents shoot above the mark. 
  • Recently, UH held the upper hand against the Gauchos, winning four of the last six contests, including back-to-back wins at the Thunderdome. All-time at UCSB, the ‘Bows have held their own with a 12-9 overall record.  

