Series Preview: Rainbow Wahine hoops continues road trip with weekend series at UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will continue its extended road trip with a two-game series at UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday.
|HAWAI’I (4-5, 3-4) vs UC SANTA BARBARA (2-11, 2-7)
|Date | Time
|Friday Feb. 12, 3 p.m. HT and Saturday Feb. 13, 3 p.m. HT
|Location
|Santa Barbara, Calif. – Thunderdome
|Television
|None
|Live Stream
|Friday- WatchESPN | Saturday- WatchESPN
|Radio
|None
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|PDF Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | UC Santa Barbara
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @HawaiiWBB | Facebook
|Sponsor
|None
|PROBABLE STARTERS (from the last game)
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Note
|G
|1
|Kelsie Imai
|5-7
|Fr.
|5.8
|3.4
|4.2
|G
|11
|Olivia Davies
|5-9
|R-Fr.
|6.9
|2.4
|2.2
|G
|15
|Jadynn Alexander
|5-10
|Sr.
|11.6
|3.4
|1.2
|Five straight games of 10 or more points
|F
|25
|Amy Atwell
|6-0
|R-Sr.
|12.9
|5.2
|0.3
|F
|21
|Kasey Neubert
|6-1
|So.
|7.4
|7.1
|1.3
|Leading rebounder
HEAD COACH LAURA BEEMAN
Overall record: 137-120
At Hawai’i: Same
SERIES VS UC SANTA BARBARA
Overall record: 30-17, UH
@ UC Santa Barbara: 12-9, UH
UH has won four of the last six games, and back-to-back games at the Thunderdome
OPENING TIP
- The Rainbow Wahine are in the midst of a six-game road trip where the ‘Bows will not play a home game during February.
- To start the road trip, the ‘Bows went 1-1 at Cal Poly, falling in overtime, 79-71 on Feb. 5, and snapping a six-game road losing streak, 66-60 on Feb. 6.
- Senior guard Jadynn Alexander has been rolling of late as an offensive threat for the ‘Bows. She has scored double-digits in five consecutive games, including season-high 16 points in both games against the Mustangs.
- The freshmen class has been an impactful one for the ‘Bows, the debut of Daejah Phillips, Kelsie Imai taking over starting point guard duties, and now the sharpshooting of Meilani Mcbee. On Feb. 5 against Cal Poly, McBee exploded with 19 points off the bench in 24 minutes while hitting 5-of-11 from three-point land.
- While the ‘Bows are sixth in the conference in free throw attempts at 121 this season, they’re making the most of their chances by hitting 75% from the line. UH ranks No. 3 in the Big West in terms of free throw percentage, behind UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara.
- A key to UH picking up a win in the 2020-21 season has been a strong start. When the ‘Bows come out of the game and make it into the half with a lead, they’re 3-0 this season, but when they’re trailing, 1-5.
- Defense has been a focus of coach Beeman’s strategy this season as UH ranked No. 1 in the conference in scoring defense earlier in the conference schedule. For this year, when the defense is on lockdown and holding opponents to under 40% from the floor, UH is 4-1 but are winless when opponents shoot above the mark.
- Recently, UH held the upper hand against the Gauchos, winning four of the last six contests, including back-to-back wins at the Thunderdome. All-time at UCSB, the ‘Bows have held their own with a 12-9 overall record.