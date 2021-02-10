Series Preview: Rainbow Wahine hoops continues road trip with weekend series at UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will continue its extended road trip with a two-game series at UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday.

HAWAI’I (4-5, 3-4) vs UC SANTA BARBARA (2-11, 2-7) Date | Time Friday Feb. 12, 3 p.m. HT and Saturday Feb. 13, 3 p.m. HT Location Santa Barbara, Calif. – Thunderdome Television None Live Stream Friday- WatchESPN | Saturday- WatchESPN Radio None Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com PDF Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | UC Santa Barbara Social Media @HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @HawaiiWBB | Facebook Sponsor None

PROBABLE STARTERS (from the last game) Pos. No. Name Ht. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note G 1 Kelsie Imai 5-7 Fr. 5.8 3.4 4.2 G 11 Olivia Davies 5-9 R-Fr. 6.9 2.4 2.2 G 15 Jadynn Alexander 5-10 Sr. 11.6 3.4 1.2 Five straight games of 10 or more points F 25 Amy Atwell 6-0 R-Sr. 12.9 5.2 0.3 F 21 Kasey Neubert 6-1 So. 7.4 7.1 1.3 Leading rebounder

HEAD COACH LAURA BEEMAN

Overall record: 137-120

At Hawai’i: Same

SERIES VS UC SANTA BARBARA

Overall record: 30-17, UH

@ UC Santa Barbara: 12-9, UH

UH has won four of the last six games, and back-to-back games at the Thunderdome

OPENING TIP