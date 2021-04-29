Series Preview: ‘Bows take winning streak on the road for four games at Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawai’i baseball team (20-14, 12-12 Big West) heads to the mainland for eight straight road games with a four-game series at Cal State Fullerton (17-18, 10-6 Big West) Friday through Sunday.

The Rainbow Warriors have won four consecutive games, following a sweep of UC Davis this past weekend at Les Murakami Stadium in Manoa.

Stone Miyao won BWC Field Player of the Week honors after hitting .500 with 7 RBI on 9 hits including his first career home run against UC Davis (4/23-25).

Jared Quandt became the second freshman in school history and first since 1982 to hit a grand slam. Quandt hit a grand slam against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday April 17.

In his return to the starting lineup (4/17-25), Dustin Demeter is hitting .400 with 11 RBI with 12 hits and three home runs.

Demeter had a career-high 4-hit game against CSU Bakersfield in the game he hit the home run and tied a career-high four-RBI.

Redshirt freshman Tyler Dyball has earned a save in all three of his last three appearances. Marking the first time since 2018 a Rainbow Warrior has three saves in three consecutive appearances.

Over the team’s 8-game homestand April 16-25, Miyao, Demeter, Fogel and Baeza have all collected 12 hits.

Hawai’i has shutout a Big West time twice in the same season for the first time since 2015 when the Rainbow Warriors had three BWC shutouts.

Hawai’i ranks 42nd in the nation in batting average (.289) and ranks fourth in the Big West.

Hawai’i has allowed the 5th fewest walks per nine innings in the country (2.36).

UH pitching ranks 23rd in the country in ERA (3.66) and has posted the 18th most shutouts in the country (4).

Hawai’i has turned the 17th-most double plays this season (31) and 17th most per game (0.91).