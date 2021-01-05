Series Preview: ‘Bows slated to make long awaited Big West Conference schedule debut this weekend at UC Riverside

16 days since their last game and over a week since their cancelled series against Cal Poly, it’s finally game week for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team.

The Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to open their long anticipated Big West Conference slate this weekend at UC Riverside.

UH had their original opening series scratched due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Cal Poly program and will enter the back-to-back series against the Highlanders at 2-0 having yet to face a Division-1 program with wins over Hawaii Pacific and UH Hilo on their current resume.



Games 3 & 4

Who: Hawai’i at UC Riverside

When: Friday, Jan. 8 (2:00 p.m. HST) & Saturday Jan. 9 (2:00 p.m. HST)

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, HI

Streaming Video:BigWest.TV

Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.

Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com



Game Story Lines