Series Preview: ‘Bows open eight game homestand facing Big West newcomer CSU Bakersfield this weekend

Hawaii’s Kole Kaler takes a throw at second base during an NCAA baseball game +V= on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Hawai’i baseball team returns home and begins an eight game homestand with four games against Big West newcomer CSU Bakersfield April 16-18 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Kole Kaler was named Big West Player of the Week after hitting .421 in the series and hitting for the cycle against UC Riverside on April 10. His 2nd career BWC award.

Hawai’i has shutout a Big West time twice in the same season for the first time since 2015 when the Rainbow Warriors had three BWC shutouts.

Hawai’i’s strength of schedule ranked 1st and 8th in the country according to Boyd’s World and NCAA Stats going into UCR series. SOS now ranks 17th and 44th now.

HAWAI’I (15-11, 7-9 Big West) vs CSU Bakersfield (8-7, 5-3 Big West) Date | Time Friday, April 16 at 3 p.m. HT; Saturday (DH), April 17 at 12 p.m. HT; Sunday, April 18 at 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports – Sunday only Live Stream BigWest.tv – Sunday only Radio ESPN Honolulu | Sideline Hawai’i App Live Stats Hawai’i Athletics Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | CSU Bakersfield Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | #HawaiiBSB | @HawaiiBSB | Facebook

PROBABLE ROTATION HAWAI’I CSU BAKERSFIELD Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) DAY Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) Aaron Davenport So. RHP (2-1, 2.85) Fri. Arthur Joven R-Sr. LHP (1-2, 5.09) Austin Teixeira Fr. LHP (3-0, 2.76) Sat. (1) Aaron Charles Sr. RHP (0-0, 2.81) Cade Halemanu So. RHP (2-1, 3.56) Sat. (2) TBA TBA Sun. Roman Angelo Jr. RHP (1-0, 2.74)

Hawai’i ranks 67th in the nation in batting average (.281) and ranks fourth in the Big West.

Hawai’i has allowed the 3rd fewest walks per nine innings in the country (2.19).

UH pitching ranks 46th in the country in ERA (3.87) and has posted the 11th most shutouts in the country (4).

Hawai’i’s strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks 17th in the country (3.31).

Scotty Scott ranks 9th nationally in hit by pitch per game (0.52).

The Rainbow Warriors rank 78th in the country as a team in on base percentage (.377).

Davenport set a career-high for innings pitched (8.1) when he went pitch-for-pitch against UCSB’s Michael McGreevy April 2.

Hawai’i has not won a Big West Conference game on a Sunday this season.

Hawai’i’s 10-game winning streak was the longest since 1998 and the longest in Trapasso’s tenure.