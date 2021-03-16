Series Preview: ‘Bows open Big West Conference schedule with four games against Long Beach State this weekend

The University of Hawai’i baseball team opens up Big West Conference play with Long Beach State at Les Murakami Stadium Mar. 19-21. The series is the first series of the season for the Dirtbags and the fourth for the Rainbow Warriors. Due to state and county guidelines, fan attendance is prohibited at Les Murakami Stadium.Hawai’i ranks 9th in the nation in batting average (.325) and leads the Big West following a series at ASU and two series’ against DII teams.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the 12th most double plays per game in the country (1.00).

Hawai’i has allowed the 8th fewest walks per nine innings in the country (2.45).

Three Rainbow Warriors have hit streaks of eight games or longer (Best, 13gm; Fogel, 9gm; Kaler, 8gm).

Game Notes via HawaiiAthletics:

Scotty Scott ranks sixth in the country in hit by pitch per game (0.75) and ranks 17th in hit by pitch (6). Dallas Duarte ranks 38th with 5 HBP.

Alex Baeza hit a home run in the sixth inning of the series finale with Hawaii Hilo and was replaced at first base by Safea Villaruz-Mauai who hit a home run in the following inning.

Safea Villaruz-Mauai hit his first collegiate home run on Sunday, an opposite field home run to right field, considered to be extremely rare at LMS.

Hawai’i has wond five straight home games for the first time since 2015 and is on their longest win streak (7) since 2017.

Hawai’i won an away game at a ranked non-conference opponent for the second year in a row (Vanderbilt in 2020) when the Rainbow Warriors topped #15 Arizona State to open the 2021 season.

Konnor Palmeira hit his first collegiate home run in his first collegiate at-bat (0-1 count) at Arizona State.

Aaron Davenport was named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Davenport ranked 2nd in the country in wins (4-0) in 2020 and had a 2.15 ERA.

Hawai’i has 18 local players on its roster in 2021.