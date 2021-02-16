Series Preview: After three week homestand, Rainbow Warriors back on the road to face CSUN this weekend

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to the road for the first time in nearly a month with a pair of contests at CSUN. The teams meet on Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20. Both games tip at 4:00 p.m. PT/2:00 p.m. HT at The Matadome.
The Rainbow Warriors played six straight games at home and went 3-3 during that stretch.
Coming off a pair of losses to front-runner UCSB, UH now sits in sixth place in the Big West, two spots above eighth-place CSUN.CSUN was idle this past weekend and last played Feb. 5-6 with a home split vs. UC Davis.
The Matadors are led by Texas A&M transfer T.J. Starks who leads the Big West at 19.7 ppg.
UH is coming off a pair of home losses to Big West leader UC Santa Barbara. In it’s last game, the ‘Bows rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit before falling to the Gauchos in overtime.
Sophomore Justin Webster leads the team at 12.8 ppg and is shooting 54% from the field and a league-best 49% on three-pointers in Big West play.
Following its games at CSUN, UH will return to Hawai’i for its final home games of the year versus Long Beach State on Feb. 26 & 27.
HAWAI’I (7-7, 5-7 Big West) vs CSUN (7-8, 3-5 Big West)
|Date | Time
|Friday Feb. 19, 4 p.m. PT and Saturday Feb. 20, 4 p.m. PT
|Location
|Northridge, Calif. – The Matadome
|Television
|Big West TV (Friday); ESPN3 (Saturday) – Matt Brown (PxP), Richie Schueler (Color), Cortney Sweet (Sideline)
|Live Stream
|BigWest.tv; ESPN3
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|GoMatadors.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | CSUN
|Social Media
|@HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook
|POSSIBLE STARTERS (last game starters)
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Note
|G
|3
|JoVon McClanahan
|5-11
|170
|So.
|2.6
|1.2
|2.6
|Has started last 6 games at point
|G
|2
|Justin Webster
|6-3
|180
|So
|13.8
|3.4
|1.1
|League-best 49% on 3s in BW games
|G
|0
|Junior Madut
|6-6
|180
|Jr.
|5.5
|1.1
|1.1
|Leads team in FGA and steals
|F
|22
|Casdon Jardine
|6-7
|215
|Sr.
|11.0
|5.9
|1.4
|Team-high 25 points last game
|C
|11
|Mate Colina
|6-8
|230
|Jr.
|6.8
|6.0
|0.9
|Team’s top rebounder