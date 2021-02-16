Series Preview: After three week homestand, Rainbow Warriors back on the road to face CSUN this weekend

Biwali Bayles // Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to the road for the first time in nearly a month with a pair of contests at CSUN. The teams meet on Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20. Both games tip at 4:00 p.m. PT/2:00 p.m. HT at The Matadome.

The Rainbow Warriors played six straight games at home and went 3-3 during that stretch.

Coming off a pair of losses to front-runner UCSB, UH now sits in sixth place in the Big West, two spots above eighth-place CSUN.CSUN was idle this past weekend and last played Feb. 5-6 with a home split vs. UC Davis.

The Matadors are led by Texas A&M transfer T.J. Starks who leads the Big West at 19.7 ppg. 

UH is coming off a pair of home losses to Big West leader UC Santa Barbara. In it’s last game, the ‘Bows rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit before falling to the Gauchos in overtime.

Sophomore Justin Webster leads the team at 12.8 ppg and is shooting 54% from the field and a league-best 49% on three-pointers in Big West play.

Following its games at CSUN, UH will return to Hawai’i for its final home games of the year versus Long Beach State on Feb. 26 & 27.

HAWAI’I (7-7, 5-7 Big West) vs CSUN (7-8, 3-5 Big West)

Date | TimeFriday Feb. 19, 4 p.m. PT and Saturday Feb. 20, 4 p.m. PT
LocationNorthridge, Calif.  – The Matadome
TelevisionBig West TV (Friday); ESPN3 (Saturday) – Matt Brown (PxP), Richie Schueler (Color), Cortney Sweet (Sideline)
Live StreamBigWest.tvESPN3
RadioESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
Live StatsGoMatadors.com
Game NotesHawai’i (PDF) | CSUN
Social Media@HawaiiMBB Twitter | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball Instagram | Facebook Facebook
POSSIBLE STARTERS (last game starters)
Pos.No.NameHt.Wt.Yr.PPGRPGAPGNote
G3JoVon McClanahan5-11170So.2.61.22.6Has started last 6 games at point
G2Justin Webster6-3180So13.83.41.1League-best 49% on 3s in BW games
G0Junior Madut6-6180Jr.5.51.11.1Leads team in FGA and steals
F22Casdon Jardine6-7215Sr.11.05.91.4Team-high 25 points last game 
C11Mate Colina6-8230Jr.6.86.00.9Team’s top rebounder

