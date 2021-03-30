Series Preview: 16th ranked Beach ‘Bows host Long Beach State this week to start only homestand of the season

After beginning its 2021 campaign with a nine-match road trip, the University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team plays its first home matches of the year when it hosts Big West rival Long Beach State in a trio of matches this week at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The No.16 Rainbow Wahine (5-4) and No. 15 Long Beach State (10-7) will face off in a dual match on Thursday (6:00 p.m.) before playing a doubleheader on Saturday (12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.).

Following the LBSU series, UH will close out its home schedule for the 2021 season with three matches against Cal Poly starting on April 9, before five matches plus bracket play at the Washington Tournament in Seattle April 16-18 to close out the regular season.



UH went 5-4 during its season-opening road trip with all four losses coming against squads ranked in the AVCA Top 20. One of those losses came to Long Beach State this past Saturday in the Big West Challenge. The Beach edged UH, 3-2, as LBSU’s top pair of Tyler Spriggs and Mari Molina out-lasted Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede 16-21, 22-20, 18-16 to clinch the decisive point.

Igiede, an indoor standout is playing her first season on the sand and has gone 5-3 having teamed with Pani Napolean and Brooke Van Sickle. The tandem of Igiede and Van Sickle have won three of five matches together since pairings were shuffled.