Series Preview: 16th ranked Beach ‘Bows host Long Beach State this week to start only homestand of the season

After beginning its 2021 campaign with a nine-match road trip, the University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team plays its first home matches of the year when it hosts Big West rival Long Beach State in a trio of matches this week at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The No.16 Rainbow Wahine (5-4) and No. 15 Long Beach State (10-7) will face off in a dual match on Thursday (6:00 p.m.) before playing a doubleheader on Saturday (12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.).
Following the LBSU series, UH will close out its home schedule for the 2021 season with three matches against Cal Poly starting on April 9, before five matches plus bracket play at the Washington Tournament in Seattle April 16-18 to close out the regular season.
UH went 5-4 during its season-opening road trip with all four losses coming against squads ranked in the AVCA Top 20. One of those losses came to Long Beach State this past Saturday in the Big West Challenge. The Beach edged UH, 3-2, as LBSU’s top pair of Tyler Spriggs and Mari Molina out-lasted Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede 16-21, 22-20, 18-16 to clinch the decisive point.
Igiede, an indoor standout is playing her first season on the sand and has gone 5-3 having teamed with Pani Napolean and Brooke Van Sickle. The tandem of Igiede and Van Sickle have won three of five matches together since pairings were shuffled.
Napoleon and freshman Jaime Santer went a perfect 5-0 during the Big West Challenge. The pair claimed 10 of 11 sets during the tournament while playing at the No. 2 and 3 flights, winning their sets by a whopping average of 7.5 points.
Quick Set
Who: #16 Hawai’i (5-4) vs. #15 Long Beach State (10-7)
When: Thursday, April 1 (6:00 p.m.); Saturday, April 3 (12:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m.)
Where: Clarance T.C. Ching Complex
Television: Spectrum Sports (April 3 @ 3 p.m.)
Streaming: BigWest.TV (April 3 @ 3 p.m.)
Live Scoring: StatBroadcast.com
Series History: UH leads, 15-8.
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday, April 1
vs. Long Beach State, 6:00 pm
Saturday, April 3
vs. Long Beach State, 12:00 pm
vs. Long Beach State, 3:00 pm (Spectrum Sports)
UH All-Time Versus Long Beach State: The BeachBows are 15-7 all-time against Long Beach State… UH is 4-0 all-time against LBSU In Honolulu… UH had won seven straight and 11 of its last 12 against LBSU before its narrow 3-2 defeat on March 26….UH defeated Long Beach State in the finals in each of the three times it captured the Big West Tournament title (2016, ’17, ’18).
Versus Ranked Squads: UH is 73-52 (.584) all-time versus ranked squads, including 0-4 this year…UH is 6-8 (.429) all-time vs ranked squads on the road ….UH is 31-15 (.674) all-time vs ranked squads at home.
Protect This House: UH is 22-4 (.840) all-time at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex since playing its first match there in 2015…the ‘Bows have won 14 of their last 15 at the complex, including the last eight straight…this will be the team’s first game at the Ching Courts since a 5-0 win over Washington on April 15, 2019.