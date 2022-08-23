The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that The Sentry Tournament of Champions will not longer be a winner only event. Starting in 2023, the top 30 in the previous season’s FedEx Cup points will also earn invites to Kapalua which will double the size of the field.

This is the same format that was used in 2021 after the pandemic shortened season when Harris English took home the trophy from Maui.

The Tour also announced that the purse for the upcoming event has been increased to twelve million dollars from the eight million in 2022.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is scheduled for January 2-8.