Senior night emotions won’t get in Mata’s way ahead of crucial Big West homestand

Alexis Mata has been the last line of defense for the Rainbow Wahine soccer team since she hit the field as a freshman. And even with her last homestand as a player coming up this weekend, she’s focused on the games at hand – not the pop and circumstance that comes with senior night.

“It’s unreal. I’m really trying to keep my emotions in check though because we have a job to do that night, first and foremost,” Mata said.

But no matter how hard Mata tries to keep her mind on keeping Hawaii’s undefeated streak alive in the Big West, she knows that this weekend is going to be a roller coaster of emotion for another reason.

“… Of course it’s gonna mean a lot, I have 14 family members flying out today to watch me play for the first time in Hawaii,” Mata said. “And I really just can’t wrap my head around the fact that I’m going to be able to do what I love in front of the people that I love and just show them this is the place I called home for the last five years, and it’s just been a ride. I’m gonna miss it so much. So the fact that I get to share it with them is just huge for me.”

Defending the goal posts at the Rainbow Wahine Soccer Stadium for the final time this weekend, Mata will close another chapter in a storied playing career for the Wahine. But even after the final whistle sounds on Sunday, Mata is still striving for that storybook ending in conference play.

“When I look back at the stuff that I’ve done, it’s great and it makes me feel good and accomplished. But honestly, I’m gonna wait until the end of the season before I really just start to reflect on everything here,” she said. “There’s still a long ways to go and a lot can still happen and I need to make sure that this five-year journey ends in tournament and ends setting out to do what I came here to do and make my impact. And I think this is how I want to do it.”

Mata and the Wahine will host Cal Poly on Thursday at 7 p.m. HST followed by Sunday’s home finale against UC Santa Barbara at 5 p.m. HST.