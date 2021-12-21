Senior linebacker Tasi Tadio continues to inspire for Saint Louis despite season-ending knee injury

Tasi Tadio (center) was set to be an impact player for Saint Louis in 2021 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in September. (Photo courtesy Grant Shishido)

This was supposed to be Tasi Tadio’s year.

The Saint Louis senior linebacker emerged as a leader for the Crusaders leading up to the 2021 season, the first set of official games that would take place after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away the entire 2020 campaign.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Tadio had been selected as one of the team’s captains and was one of four players to represent the Crusaders in the pregame coin toss prior to their season opener at Bishop Gorman.

The Gaels got the best of the Crusaders in August, but there was still a full ILH season ahead for the four-time defending state champions. But prior to the team’s regular season opener against Punahou in early September, Tadio tore his left ACL.

“The week after the Gorman game, we came back and on the first play of 11s, I was running and my leg buckled and the rest is history,” Tadio recalls. “It was a freak accident. That’s the sport we play. Things happen and it’s all about how you’re gonna come back harder.”

Tasi Tadio during a spring scrimmage against Mililani (photo courtesy Grant Shishido).

Surgery followed in the days after the injury. Since then, Tadio has remained engaged, continuing to not miss practices and games and helping wherever he can.

“It was tough. We really feel for him,” Crusaders head coach Ron Lee said of Tadio’s injury. “Because of him, he made it nice for us the way he handled it. We felt so sorry for him but he didn’t like that. He was always upbeat, cheering the team on and showing the kind of leadership that he normally gives us.”

Added quarterback AJ Bianco: “That was super hard seeing him go down because that’s one of my closest friends. That’s one of our biggest leaders for sure and he makes such a big impact both on the field and off the field for us, and so not having him on the field, it’s definitely hurt us this year but the leadership he’s shown, still coming out every single day to practice, coming out to games, leading that defense, it’s been big for us and he’s shown his leadership, especially when he’s shown what he’s been able to do off the field for us.”

Tadio says he will be fully healed a year after the injury took place, but despite the medical advice he’s received, he appears eager to accelerate that timetable. At Monday’s practice, he was walking with a heavy brace on his left knee and was seen doing push-ups with the rest of his position group.

“It’s hard every day watching these guys practice and I can’t be on the field with them. I do my best to be a leader still,” Tadio said. “I’m here for these guys 24/7, never missed a practice. God gave me a different path from other people and I just gotta follow it and be strong mentally, physically, faithfully. I have these guys by my side 24/7 like I said.”

Although his senior year was cut short, Tadio, who can play both inside and outside linebacker, had already accumulated enough film to draw interest from multiple Division I schools. Hawaii, Fresno State and Dixie State have all inquired and remain in contact. It’s likely that Tadio begins his college career as a preferred walk-on at one of the aforementioned schools. Army assistant coach and Hawaii native Sean Saturnio also showed genuine interest in Tadio as a player as well, according to Tadio’s father, Dennis.

When Saint Louis takes the field on Thursday for a daunting challenge against Kahuku, they’ll be playing for those who didn’t get the opportunity to continue the dynasty over the course of the pandemic. The four-time defending HHSAA champions didn’t get an opportunity to go for five straight in 2020, leaving dozens of seniors without a chance to show what they could do in a big game. Two years after Saint Louis’ most recent title game, Tadio won’t be able to play but will still be dressed in his No. 7 jersey and prepared to pick up his teammates whenever it’s needed, just as he has for the entire year.

“I love these guys and I’d take a bullet for these guys any day of the week,” Tadio said. “Any way I can, I’m always here for these guys on and off the field. Knowing our plays, if they need pointers, I’ll give them pointers and be there for them.

“This game’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna be ready. We’re gonna have a good week of practice and it’s up to us if we really want it but I’m sure our team is ready and we’re gonna get the dub.”