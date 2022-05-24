Having already clinched the first winning season as a member of the Big West, the University of Hawaii baseball team enters their final week with a chance to secure second place in the conference standings.

Rainbow Warriors will close out 2022 with a three game series against Cal Poly starting on Thursday where although a tough task ahead, if the ‘Bows can sweep against the Mustangs who have won 11 straight games, then the Rainbows will end the year as BWC runner-up.

Adding to the emotion for the series is that it’s senior week for five players including fan favorite Scotty Scott IV.

Scott, has declined a fifth year of eligibility in order to start his coaching career at Cuesta Community College in California.

“Just personally, going through the injuries that I had this season, three different ones, requiring a surgery after during the summer, it is going to put an end to my baseball career as a player, but man am I excited to get after it and continue to coach and move up in the coaching level at the next level,” said Scott. “Hawaii means so much to me, I think the ultimate career opportunity would be head coach at UH, I think that would be awesome. Hopefully coach hill can coach here forever but I don’t know if that’s totally possible so wearing that Hawaii across my chest in my future would be something really special.”

Scott, will be honored alongside Cole Cabrera, Buddy Pindel, Andy Archer, and Matt Wong. For Wong, he does have the option to return but is currently 50-50 on that decision at this time.

The three game series against Cal Poly starts on Thursday at 6:35 pm and runs through Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.