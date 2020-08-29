Scott Simpson’s golf journey comes full circle in Hawaii

PGA Tour legend and current University of Hawaii women’s assistant golf coach Scott Simpson made his return to competitive golf earlier this month with a pair of tournament appearances on the senior tour. On Wednesday, Simpson finished in a tie for 74th at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, shooting a 9-over 222 over three rounds. It was his first PGA tournament since last September.

“Now when I play, it’s kind of just go play and have fun,” Simpson told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “I also have my son caddying so it’s fun just to hang out with him and it all kind of made sense just to go out and try a couple and remind myself why I’m not playing much anymore.

“I really love being home in Hawaii so I’m probably not gonna play any more (tournaments) this year.”

The tournament was won by fellow golf legend Phil Mickelson, who shot 22-under in his Champions Tour debut to win by four shots. It was the first time Mickelson was eligible for the Champions Tour after turning the requisite age of 50 on June 16.

For Simpson, the moment was just one example of his golf journey coming full circle. Following his first career PGA Tour victory over 40 years ago at the Western Open on July 6, 1980, he was greeted by a young fan upon returning to his home course in San Diego.

“I remember going back down to Stardust and getting ready to play, and this little 10-year-old kid came up to me and said, ‘Mr. Simpson, I saw you win on TV. Congratulations.’ That was little Phil (Mickelson),” recalled Simpson, who turns 65 next month. “He’s gone on to do OK, that little kid.”

The win in 1980 was the first of seven PGA Tour Wins for Simpson, who went on to win the US Open in 1987. He also has three wins on the Japan Golf Tour and is a four-time winner of the Hawaii State Open.

Simpson, who resides in Kailua, joined Stephen Bidne’s UH staff for the 2019-2020 season.

“I said, ‘Hey, Stephen, if you ever need any help with your team, I’d be more than happy to help.’ I just really enjoy trying to help kids, especially with golf. He said, ‘Actually, well, would you like to be my assistant coach?’ I said, ‘Wow, I never even thought about that.’”

Said Bidne: “We probably are the only program in the country with a U.S. Open champion as their assistant coach, let alone a PGA Tour veteran as he is. It’s so cool and I think the girls know it’s an awesome experience.”

On top of a decorated pro career, Simpson pulled off the rare feat of winning two NCAA men’s golf individual championships in 1976 and 1977 during his college days at the University of Southern California. Simpson is just one of five golfers to win twice, while Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw are the only ones to have done it three times. To Simpson, passing on his knowledge to the Rainbow Wahine golfers has been a fulfilling experience.

“I really loved it last year. (Bidne) has got a great group of girls. Just being part of it has been really, really fun,” Simpson said. “I enjoy trying to help the girls out and sharing hopefully a few of the things I learned along the way: how to handle pressure, how to get the most out of your game. I mean, they’re all good players. They’re doing good and it’s been really fun. Steve and I get along great.”

Mickelson was far from the only young golfer Simpson was approached by back in the day.

“I haven’t told Scott this, but I have his autograph. I was 12 years old, just this little guy,” Bidne said. “He signed a cap for me, so it’s pretty cool to be full circle to be out here and helping us out with our coaching staff.

Although none of the current players on the Wahine roster were alive during Simpson’s prime, it hasn’t stopped him from proving he still maintains relationships from that period in his career.

“One of the girls said, ‘Have you ever played with Bill Murray? Because he’s my favorite.’ I thought she was joking because I played with Bill Murray 14 years at the AT&T (Pebble Beach National Pro-Am),” Simpson said. “I was talking to Bill and I got him to record a voice message for Megan (Ratcliffe) and played it for her and she was so touched, she actually started tearing up and stuff and sent it to her parents. We just try to have a lot of fun but I think they know I could play a little bit at one time.”