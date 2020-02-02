Savai’i Eselu leaves Moanalua to join coaching staff at San Diego State

Savai’i Eselu has stepped down from the head coaching job at Moanalua to become the next tight ends coach at San Diego State.

Eselu confirmed the decision this afternoon with KHON2. He will leave the islands on Sunday to relocate to Southern California.

Eselu tells KHON2’s Ren Clayton that the interest from SDSU came about when he was the offensive coordinator for Team Makai in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, which took place on Jan. 18 at Aloha Stadium.

Hawaii and San Diego State are in the same division in the Mountain West Conference, playing in the West. Although the 2020 MWC schedule has not been released yet, the Rainbow Warriors and Aztecs play each other annually, with the ‘Bows set to take on SDSU on the road this fall.

Eselu played collegiate football at California from 2007 to 2010, where he was a tight end.

Moanalua is the defending 2019 OIA Division I Champion. Eselu leaves Moanalua after four years at the helm, compiling a 27-16 career record.

The news was initially tweeted by Felipe Ojastro of Spectrum Sports on Friday. Hawaii Prep World confirmed the news as well on Saturday.