Saturday’s game is the most important homecoming festivity for UH football players

It’s homecoming week for the University of Hawaii. The football team is returning home to play Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Hawaii is trying to get back in the win column after losing to Washington in Seattle last week. Central Arkansas is 3-0 this year. They’re in the FCS. UH has won their last 16 games versus FCS opponents.

It’s the University of Hawaii’s earliest ever homecoming week. Regardless, all the festivities generally go on without the football players attention… they’re focused on the game.

“You know it’s hard as a football player to really get into the homecoming deal,” said Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich. “You’re usually on the field. But they have the ability to really improve the alumni and the communities day by playing well this weekend.”

“Hopefully we get a good fan turnout for the home game so we can get it rocking again like last game,” said senior defensive back Roe Farris. “So that’s what I hope for.”

“I’m happy I get to play in front of this great home crowd,” said sophomore running back Miles Reed. “Hoping that there’s a lot of people there. It’s just about staying calm and getting the job done, but inside I’m jumping up and down seeing all those fans up there. It’s going to be a great atmosphere this weekend.”

Kickoff Saturday is at 6:00pm at Aloha Stadium, on TV on Spectrum pay per view.