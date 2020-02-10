SandBows Slotted Fifth In AVCA Preseason Poll

The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team held on to its No. 1 spot in the newest NVA/AVCA poll released on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (12-0) received 11 of the 16 first-place votes, while BYU, who are also 12-0, received the other five to take the No. 2 spot. The 'Bows and Cougars are set for a two-game series on March 5-6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.