SandBows go undefeated at Bay Area Classic

The University of Hawai'i softball team (9-13, Big West) fell to Seattle 8-4 on the final day of the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

The Redhawks posted three runs in the second. Bailey Thompson led off with a solo home run. Later an RBI single by pinch hitter Grace Dudden drove in one run and Olivia Viggiano hit an RBI-grount out to second for a 3-0 lead.

Seattle's Thompson led off the third with her second solo home run to left-centerfield to give the Redhawks a 4-0 lead.

Hawai'i got one run back in the third, Ka'ena Keliinoi got a one out single to short and after a flyout to center, Callee Heen drew a walk to put two runners on base. Angelique "Cheeks" Ramos then hit a single through the 5-6 hole to score a sprinting Keliinoi from second for UH's first run.

In the fourth, the Seattle defense got a groundout to second start the inning, but Merilis "Mama" Rivera hit a bloop single into right and Bree Soma followed with a two-run home run just over the centerfield fence. It marked Soma's first homer of the season and third of the junior's career. Later, Heen tied the game at 4-4 with an RBI single to right that drove in Brittnee Rossi from second.

Seattle quickly went back in front with Nance launching a grand slam to go up 8-4.

Seattle's Shi Smith earned the win in relief. She did not allow a run while giving up two hits with nine strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Charley Nance threw 3.1 innings to start the game. She allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout.

Hawai'i's starter Ashley Murphy did not figure in the decision. She allowed three runs on four hits with a walk in an inning and a third. Jetta Nannen took the loss, dropping her record to 1-3. She allowed five runs on five hits on a walk and two strikeouts. Emily Klee threw three shutout innings. She allowed just one hit with a walk and a strikeout.

Hawai'i will have a week off before hosting its final tournament. No. 8 Minnesota, No. 19 Texas Tech and Drexel will be coming to compete in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic which runs from Wednesday, March 11-Saturday, March 14.