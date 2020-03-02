SandBows go undefeated at Bay Area Classic

The No. 5 University of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team concluded an unblemished weekend with a pair of wins Sunday in the Bay Area Classic. The SandBows swept Utah, 5-0, before turning back host and No. 20 Stanford, 4-1, in the tournament finale.
Coupled with its wins over Saint Mary’s and No. 19 Arizona State on Saturday, UH (7-2) finished the weekend with a perfect 4-0 mark. The ‘Bows, who have now won five straight matches, dropped just five total sets all weekend. Meanwhile, five of UH’s seven wins this year have come against ranked foes.
Amy Ozee and Brooke Van Sickle enjoyed a dominant weekend at the No. 3 court . The pair blitzed former Rainbow Wahine indoor player McKenna Granato and her partner Keana Smalls 21-9, 21-11 in UH’s first match Sunday against Utah. The pair followed that with a sweep of Stanford’s Maddie Dailey and Amelia Smith 21-17, 21-16. Ozee and and Van Sickle won all four of their matches over the weekend in straight sets, as did the pair of Hanna Hellvig and Ihilia Huddleston who played three of their four matches at the No. 4 flight.
The Rainbow Wahine will have next weekend off before heading back to the road for six matches in Florida, beginning with the Stetson Beach Blast, March 14-15.
Hawai’i 5, Utah 0
1: Pani Napoleon/Morgan Martin (UH) def. Lauren Sproule/Jessica Villela (UTAH) 21-10, 21-7
2: Maia Hannemann/Julia Scoles (UH) def. Tiyana Hallums/Madelyn Robinson (UTAH) 21-15, 21-7
3: Van Sickle/Ozee (UH) def. Granato/Smalls (UTAH) 21-9, 21-11
4: Hellvig/Huddleston (UH) def. Sommer Daniel/Kinga Windisch (UTAH) 21-16, 21-17
5: Norene Iosia/Harlee Kekauoha (UH) def. Leah Schmidt/Olivia Teerlink (UTAH) 21-7, 21-7
Order of finish: 2,4,5,1,3
Hawai’i 4, Stanford 1
1: Napoleon/Martin (UH) def. Charlie Ekstrom/Sunny Villapando (STAN) 16-21, 21-14, 15-9
2: Tori Ashkinos/Maddie Kriz (STAN) def. Hannemann/Scoles (UH) 15-21, 21-19, 15-12
3: Van Sickle/Ozee (UH) def. Dailey/Smith (STAN) 21-17, 21-16
4: Hellvig/Huddleston (UH) def. Sharp/Richardson (STAN) 21-17, 21-18
5: Iosia/Kekauoha (UH) def. Natalie Berty/Chelsea Mohl (STAN) 21-14, 21-19
Order of finish: 4,2,5,3,1