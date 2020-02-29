SandBows embark on first road trip of 2020

The No. 5 University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team heads to Northern California for its first road trip of the season when it competes in the Bay Area Classic, Feb. 29-March 1 on the campus of Stanford University.



The Rainbow Wahine will play four contests over the weekend, including matchups with a pair of ranked squads. UH will Saint Mary’s (0-2) and No. 19 Arizona State (2-0) on Saturday before facing Utah (0-0) and host and No. 20 Stanford (0-5) on Sunday.



The SandBows have already played Stanford twice, blanking the Cardinal, 5-0, on consecutive days during the season-opening Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic this past weekend. UH enters the Bay Area Classic having been tested by the nation’s top teams in its season-opening weekend at home. Beside defeating Stanford, UH split a pair of matches against No. 3 LSU and nearly upset top-ranked and two-time defending national champions UCLA.



UH is a perfect 20-0 all-time against its competition this week, having never dropped a match against Arizona State (6-0), Saint Mary’s (3-0), Stanford (8-0), and Utah (3-0). This will be the program’s second-ever visit to The Farm. UH last played on the Stanford campus in 2014.



Following its road trip, UH will enjoy a bye at home before heading back on the road for six matches in Florida, beginning with the Stetson Beach Blast in Deland, Fla., March 14-15