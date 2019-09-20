SandBow alum Karissa Cook winning on the AVP Tour

Former Rainbow Wahine sand volleyball player Karissa Cook is back in town for the Hawaii Open – the last stop of the AVP Tour season.

Cook and her partner, Jace Pardon won their first AVP championship this season in Austin. They also won at the Pan-American Games.

“Definitely surreal, said Cook. “We’re just happy to be here still. So to end up with a championship in Austin, Texas was hard to beat, too. It was amazing.”

Cook played indoor college volleyball before transferring to the University of Hawaii for one season of sand volleyball in 2014. She was named an AVCA All-American following the season. She still follows the volleyball teams at UH and shared her thoughts on the women’s indoor squad who has started the season 9-0.

“Even when they’re not winning every match like they have been, they’re still such a fun team to follow and stay a part of.”

The Hawaii Open is in its second year. The Friday-Sunday event is at Fort DeRussy Beach and is free to the public.