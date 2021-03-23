San Francisco Giants pitcher, Hawaii’s Rico Garcia forced to undergo season ending Tommy John Surgery

San Francisco Giants pitcher, Kapolei’s Rico Garcia will require Tommy John surgery on his right elbow forcing him to miss the 2021 season.

Garcia confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that he is scheduled to undergo ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery later this week in Arizona where he will remain to begin the rehabilitation process.

The Saint Louis School and Hawaii Pacific University graduate was a non-roster invite to San Francisco’s Major League Spring Training Camp where in three games the 27 year old recorded three strikeouts in 2.1 innings, allowing one run and a save prior to the injury.

Garcia opened the 2020 season in the Giants’ bullpen, but was non-tendered in the offseason before agreeing to return to the organization on a minor league deal.

In two Major League seasons, Garcia has appeared in 14 games between Colorado in 2019 and San Francisco in 2020, recording 14 strikeouts in 18.1 innings pitched, having allowed 16 earned runs.

Prior to being given his MLB opportunities, Garcia had a successful minor league career having recorded 25 victories in 72 starts with a 3.75 ERA. He was awarded as the 2018 MILB.com Rockies organization All-Star where in the same season he was both a mid-season and post-season All-Star selection by the Low-A California League while playing for the Lancaster JetHawks.