After no Hawaii Bowl was held in 2020 and the 2021 edition was canceled due to an abundance of COVID-19 cases on the University of Hawaii football team, all signs point to the 2022 Hawaii Bowl taking place successfully.

Although the Rainbow Warriors aren’t playing in the first edition of the game since 2019, the 2022 contest will still feature some island flavor when San Diego State takes on Middle Tennessee State on Christmas Eve.

The Aztecs feature six players with Hawaii ties, including a pair of Punahou products in linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka and offensive lineman Alama Uluave. For the pair of former Buffanblu standouts, combining the bowl week experience with an extended homecoming is one they both cherish.

“I’m just so happy to be home to play in front of my family and friends and just have the holidays here in Hawaii and be here with all my teammates, it’s a blessing for real,” Uluave said. “I’m trying to eat some good food. I know all of the good spots, so I’m trying to take the boys there and just enjoy my last, final really week in college.”

Added Lakalaka: “It’s really special to have my family there. I gotta get a lot of tickets for them so it’s exciting and I’m blessed, honored.

“Obviously, coming here to the bowl game where we want to have fun and experience Hawaii but at the end of the day it’s a business trip and we came here to win the bowl game. (MTSU’S) offense is very explosive, well executed offense. Their quarterback is accurate, the running back, number 36 (Frank Peasant) is very physical so it’s going to be a good, tough matchup.”

Kickoff between the Aztecs and Blue Raiders is set for 3 p.m. HST and will also be televised on ESPN.