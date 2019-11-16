San Diego State beats Fresno, keeps Hawaii’s conference title hopes alive

Malibu, Calif.- The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team picked up its first road win of the season by knocking off Pepperdine 52-51 on Friday at the Firestone Fieldhouse.

The Rainbow Wahine (2-1) avenged a one-point season-opening loss to Pepperdine from a year ago with the win, and it's the program's first win at Pepperdine since 1983. The Waves (1-2) dropped their first game to a Big West team in two tries after knocking off Cal Poly at home on Nov. 10, 63-53.

The third quarter proved to be the difference in favor of the 'Bows. Entering the second half, UH trailed 22-19, but after trading scores to a 30-30 tie, the game steered to the visiting side. UH went on an 11-2 run to take a 41-32 lead into the final frame. The home squad presented a problem in the last ten minutes, outscoring UH 19-11, including a 12-0 run in the final moments, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit set by the 'Bows in the third frame.

Senior guard Julissa Tago paced the UH offensive attack for the first time this season with 18 points hitting 7-of-17 from the floor. For the second time this season, Lauren Rewers notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. As a sophomore with 21 starts, Rewers only tallied one double-double.

As a whole, UH controlled the battle of the boards with a 44-41 advantage but struggled on the offensive side, pulling down just nine, compared to the Waves 17. Turnovers continue to be a point of emphasis for UH, committing 19 miscues on the night for a season-high.

UH will head back to the island of O'ahu and host the first of two tournaments at the Stan Sheriff Center. The 'Bows will play five consecutive games in front of their home crowd with the Bank of Hawai'i Class, followed by the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The first of five contests will be on Friday, Nov. 22, when they host UTSA at 2:30 p.m. HT.

Before the game, Utah and Texas Southern will tipoff at noon HT, followed by the third event of the day with women's volleyball hosting Long Beach State at 7 p.m. HT.