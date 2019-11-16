San Diego State beats Fresno, keeps Hawaii’s conference title hopes alive

Sports

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Ryan Agnew #9 of the San Diego State Aztecs looks on after being sacked during the second half of a game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Qualcomm Stadium on November 09, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The stakes for the University of Hawaii football team’s game against UNLV Saturday morning just got much higher after San Diego State’s 17-7 win over Fresno State on Friday night.

The Aztecs improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Mountain West play with their win over the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-4).

If Hawaii (6-4, 3-3) were to win tomorrow in Las Vegas, it would set up a winner-take-all matchup against SDSU next Saturday at Aloha Stadium, with the victor claiming the West division of the conference. Nevada is the other three-loss team in the division, but the Rainbow Warriors beat the Wolf Pack 54-3 on Sept. 28.

A win over UNLV tomorrow and San Diego State next Saturday would put both the Aztecs and Rainbow Warriors at 5-3 in conference play, but Hawaii would win the tiebreaker with the head-to-head matchup.

However, the Rainbow Warriors need to take care of business against the Rebels (2-7, 0-5) first. UH hasn’t won in Las Vegas since 2007, back when Colt Brennan was its starting quarterback. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story