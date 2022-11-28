San Diego State, representing the Mountain West, and Middle Tennessee of Conference USA will meet in the 2022 EASYPOST HAWAI‘I BOWL. The 19th edition of the bowl game will be played Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa campus.

The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. HT) and air on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

“On behalf of the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl Executive Committee, I congratulate both San Diego State and Middle Tennessee on successful seasons and we look forward to welcoming the players, coaches and fans of both universities to the Aloha State,” Executive Director Daryl Garvin said. “Both teams had strong finishes to their respective seasons and we anticipate a highly competitive match-up in addition to the one-of-a-kind atmosphere that fans have come to expect at the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl.”

Winners of five of their last seven games, the Aztecs (7-5, 5-3) tied for second in the West Division of the Mountain West while the Blue Raiders (7-5, 4-4) won four of their last five to tie for fourth in Conference USA. Both teams will be making their second appearances in the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl.

Tickets are currently on sale both online at etickethawaii.com and at the UH Ticket Office (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. HST, closed holidays). Prices range from $30-65. A portion of all ticket sales will support teachers, classrooms, teacher training and retention in Hawaiʻi through the Extra Yard For Teachers program in partnership with Teach For America – Hawaiʻi and the College Football Playoff Foundation.

SDSU won its only EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl appearance in 2015 (defeating Cincinnati, 42-7), while Middle Tennessee appeared in the 2016 game (losing to Hawai‘i, 52-35).

In his second stint as head coach of the Aztecs, Brady Hoke has guided SDSU to two consecutive bowl appearances after winning the Frisco Bowl last season. Hoke also led the Aztecs to a Poinsettia Bowl victory in 2010. After starting this season with a 2-3 mark, SDSU rebounded to win five of its last seven to become bowl eligible for the 13th consecutive year.

Middle Tennessee will make its 10th bowl appearance under head coach Rick Stockstill, who is in his 17th season at the helm. With a 4-5 mark after Week 9, the Blue Raiders won their final three games to qualify for a bowl for the sixth time in the last eight years.

C-USA teams have appeared in the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl 12 times with an 8-4 record including a win in their last appearance in 2018 (Louisiana Tech). Mountain West teams have appeared in every EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl since 2012 and have won four of the last five.

The EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl is known for its high scoring, thrilling offenses, and close games with two overtime contests and seven games decided by one touchdown or less. In addition to promoting the island way of life by sponsoring events intrinsic to Hawai‘i, the bowl supports many non-profit organizations through the Hawai‘i Bowl Foundation. More than $1.6 million has been awarded to local charities since the inception of the Hawai‘i Bowl Foundation. Additionally, through the Extra Yard for Teachers program, the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl has partnered with Teach for America Hawai’i to support teachers, schools and students.

The bowl game was created in 2002 after the hometown Rainbow Warriors finished the 2001 season with a 9-3 record and were not invited to a bowl game. The University of Hawai’i has participated in the bowl a record nine times.

The 2020 and 2021 games were not played due to Covid-19.