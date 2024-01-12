Louis Sakanoko continues to impress.

In his first career start, the true freshman from France, who arrived in Hawaii the day after Christmas, tied the program’s single-match ace record with nine, joining program legend Costas Theocharidis, who did so twice. The Rainbow Warriors swept Emmanuel 25-7, 25-8, 25-18 in front of a SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,774 on Friday night.

Hawaii is 3-1 after the week’s action, while Emmanuel begins its season 0-2.

Sakanoko finished with eight kills and two digs to go with his nine aces, while Spyros Chakas had a match-high 10 kills in 13 swings with two digs, hitting an efficient .692. Meanwhile, Tread Rosenthal dished out a match-high 28 assists while backup setters Kevin Kauling and Austin Buchanan were out with injury.

Hawaii will be idle next week before going on the road to take on Purdue Fort Wayne for a two-match series, beginning on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. HST.