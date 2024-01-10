The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 2-1 on the season with a three set sweep over Emmanuel at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Wednesday night.

The No. 4 ranked Rainbow Warriors improved to 11-0 all-time against Conference Carolinas members beating the Lions 25-10, 25-10, and 25-16.

Playing without senior outside hitter Chaz Galloway who was given the night off, the ‘Bows filled the void with high voltage as Keoni Thiim got the start recording 8 kills with three aces, six digs and two blocks in just two sets of play.

The victory also marked as the highly anticipated debut of freshman Louis Sakanoko from Paris, France. The explosive pin-hitter delivered the oohs-and-ahs with three aces of his own with two kills and three digs.

Also in the victory, Spyros Chakas had seven kills and Guilherme Voss recorded three blocks to go with six kills.

The two teams will play again on Friday night at 7:00 pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.