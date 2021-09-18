Saint Louis wins ILH football showdown at Punahou

On Saturday afternoon, Saint Louis snapped a two-game losing streak and also proved its still the team to beat in Hawaii with a 41-23 win at Punahou on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into Saturday, Saint Louis (1-1) lost its two most recent games, but both were against out-of-state opponents. The Crusaders, who have not played since a 42-21 loss to Bishop Gorman on Aug. 20, extended their winning streak over Hawaii opponents to 36.

Punahou, which had not played since a 33-28 win over Kamehameha on Aug. 27, dropped to 1-1 for the 2021 season.

On Saturday, Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 279 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to lead the Crusaders to victory. For Punahou, star defensive player Tevarua Tafiti had a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

ILH play resumes for Saint Louis next week, as the Crusaders will face Kamehameha at Aloha Stadium on Sept. 24. Punahou, meanwhile, has a bye.